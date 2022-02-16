(Video) ‘Pain in the ass’ – Guardiola weighs in on which PL side can stop them winning the title

With nine points separating Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City outfit from their nearest league rivals in Liverpool and coming off the back of a big win in Europe, some may be wondering who could stop the Cityzens in their quest for glory.

Domestically speaking, the answer for the Spaniard was Jurgen Klopp’s Reds, with the Merseysiders capable of cutting down the deficit to six points if they can win their game in hand.

With the Etihad-based outfit having already dropped points against Southampton to let their rivals back in the race, it’s not beyond the realm of possibility that the title could fall back into enemy hands down the line.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of CBS Sports & @TennisHugs: