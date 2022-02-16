(Video) Robbie Fowler discusses the feeling of overtaking Kenny Dalglish as Mo Salah closes in on another scoring record

Robbie Fowler, Kenny Dalglish and Mo Salah – three men from different eras but all with a phenomenal eye for goal.

The Toxteth terror was speaking on BT Sport and he was asked for his feelings on clinching goal scoring records, as our Egyptian King is now just one goal away from scoring 150 for Liverpool.

Admitting that it wasn’t a huge motivation for him to overtake others, there was one milestone that meant most to the former East Bengal manager.

The 46-year-old said: “When I overtook Kenny Dalglish for goals it was one of my proudest moments”.

It was a feat that was achieved with his first goal of the second spell he had at Anfield in 2006 and it’s great to see how much it meant to the boyhood Evertonian, to put his name amongst arguably the greatest to ever wear a red shirt.

Now our No.11 is attempting to become the second quickest player to score a century-and-a-half (behind Roger Hunt), one of many records he is attempting to break with his freakish scoring ability.

