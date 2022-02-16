(Video) Salah pounces on loose ball in Inter box to double Liverpool lead with deflected effort

Mo Salah helped double Liverpool’s lead late in their clash with Inter Milan at the San Siro with a deflected effort past Samir Handanovic.

The Reds had opened the scoring in the second-half via substitute Bobby Firmino, with Jurgen Klopp’s gamble of changes evidently paying off as things stand at the time of writing.

With the tie appearing set to end goalless despite a multitude of chances between both outfits, it would represent a remarkable result for the German’s men in the first-leg of our Round of 16 fixture.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beINSports & BT Sport:

Salah goal Follow for more goals pic.twitter.com/n4r96bZmhR — ᗷᖇO Oᖴ TᕼE ᑕᒪIᑭᔕ⛹🏽⚽️🏃🏼‍♂️ (@manclipss) February 16, 2022

8️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ career appearances for James Milner ✅ An incredible achievement 👏👏👏#UCL pic.twitter.com/uXZ6PLuRlv — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 16, 2022