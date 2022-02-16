(Video) Watch Carragher’s hilarious attempt at NFL ‘Griddy’ dance move

Jamie Carragher’s a perfectly good sport when it comes to trying out new accents, trends and so on during his punditry roles.

Whilst with CBS, the former Liverpool defender tried his hand at the ‘Griddy’, a celebration invented by NFL star Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings), alongside Alex Scott with some interesting results.

To the Scouser’s credit, he’s generally up for a go at most things, though he could potentially do with some practice as far as this dance move is concerned!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of CBS:

The griddy's gone global. 😂@Carra23 trying to hit the griddy with @AlexScott is EVERYTHING. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/DCIlTGmq70 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 16, 2022