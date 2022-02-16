(Video) Watch Sadio Mane’s speculative San Siro overhead kick that goes narrowly wide

Sadio Mane came narrowly close in a tight first-half against Inter Milan, with a speculative effort.

Our No.10 reacted first to a deep corner by Andy Robertson that was contested by Milan Skriniar and Ibou Konate near the penalty spot.

Ivan Perisic slipped and allowed some space for the Senegalese winger, who probably had more time than he first thought.

With the ball looping over his head, the 29-year-old attempted a speculative overhead kick that hit the side netting and went out for a goal kick.

It was certainly worth a go but unfortuantley didn’t end up in the back of the San Siro net.

You can watch Mane’s overhead kick via CANAL+ Sport on Twitter:

