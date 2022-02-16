(Video) Watch Van Dijk’s impressive burst of pace to snuff out Dzeko goalscoring chance

Despite being 30 years of age, Virgil van Dijk’s recovery pace remains a thing to behold as the defender helped keep the scoreline level in Liverpool’s Champions League meeting with Inter Milan.

The Dutch international was at the ready once more to cover the threat posed by a super lofted ball to Edin Dzeko, getting ahead of the former Manchester City attacker to ensure Alisson Becker could safely cancel out the danger posed.

It’s a key trait that has helped give Jurgen Klopp’s men the confidence to play a high line knowing the No.4 can be trusted to help cover.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @TrentSZN_:

Van dijk just makes it look so easy. pic.twitter.com/WaDivy3L5D — ⁶⁶ (@TrentSZN__) February 16, 2022