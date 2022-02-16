(Video) Watch Virgil van Dijk dominate Lautaro Martinez in one-v-one with Inter Milan attacker

Virgil van Dijk’s quality can often be misunderstood as laziness at times as the defender has a habit of gliding through games with the air of one almost bored with their endeavour.

For the Dutchman, it’s merely the case of being an echelon above his peers, with the No.4 demonstrating his brilliance in the backline with some brilliant movement to track the run of Lautaro Martinez and slow down the threat posed.

The one-v-one was quickly settled into a low-risk attacking threat as the former Southampton ace posted another remarkable outing in the backline for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport: