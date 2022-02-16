‘We’re ready’ – Hakan Calhanoglu on Inter Milan’s chances of defeating Liverpool

Hakan Calhanoglu has been previewing the match against Liverpool as his Inter Milan teammates gear up for a massive game.

The Turkish international spoke via Liverpool’s match day centre and he was full of confidence and excitement for his team’s chances at the San Siro.

The 28-year-old said: ‘Liverpool are dynamic in the middle of the park and we know that.

READ MORE: ‘Liverpool are the favourites’ – Simone Inzaghi plays down Inter Milan’s chances of victory

‘We’ll take to the pitch to show our character.

‘I’m ready because I’ve been looking ahead to this match.

‘We’re up against a very good side, which will allow us to show our personality and how we play on the pitch. We’re ready’.

Facing the six-time European champions is obviously an exciting prospect for even the biggest clubs across toe continent and the former AC Milan man is looking forward to pitting himself against us.

It sounds as though Simone Inzaghi has drilled his side well on what to expect from the game and his team will be fully aware of the task that awaits them.

It’s up to our lads to find a way to win, or have the game in a good enough position that we can claim victory in the tie at Anfield.

Fouls, indirect free-kicks and match-fixing: Liverpool vs. Inter Milan 1965