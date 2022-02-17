Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain hits back at criticism with RT of an injury statistic

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain proved to be a vital member of the squad when our three African stars were at AFCON.

However; since their return and the conclusion of the Premier League winter break that saw the end of several injury issues – he hasn’t played a minute of football.

With such stacked midfield options, there were always going to be players that would receive less game time and it appears that our No.15 is the man who has been most harshly treated.

Some supporters may suggest that a poor injury record is why he hasn’t been able to hold down a place in the team but the 28-year-old was quick to set the record straight on that issue with a simple Retweet on his Twitter account:

This alone illustrates that the former Arsenal man has ground to feel hard done to in the past few games, particularly after scoring two goals in his past two appearances as well.

Hopefully his chance will come soon and his hard work in keeping himself fit, healthy and ready will be rewarded.

He’s missed 1 game with injury since November 2020. — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) February 15, 2022

