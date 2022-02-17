‘Game changer’ – David James impressed by one Liverpool star after his impact against Inter Milan

David James has labelled Luis Diaz as a ‘game changer’ after the Colombian made an impressive impact when introduced as a second-half substitute in Liverpool’s 2-0 defeat of Inter Milan in the Champions League.

The former FC Porto man didn’t register a goal or an assist but his willingness to attack the Inter backline at every opportunity as well as his constant intensive pressing meant Jurgen Klopp’s side could regain control of proceedings.

Prior to the 25-year-old’s introduction, Simone Inzaghi’s team were growing in confidence and mounting serious pressure on van Dijk and co.

Bobby Firmino and Mo Salah netted both of our goals at the San Siro yesterday with both of those strikes coming after Diaz’s arrival.

Sadio Mane was selected ahead of Diaz in the starting XI but the Senegal star had very little impact on the game.

Our former ‘keeper tweeted: “Bobby scores, with a wonderful header, but Diaz has been a game changer”.

Firmino’s header certainly was ‘wonderful’ but so too was Diaz’s performance.

Klopp had a fully fit squad to choose from in Italy and the substitutions he made ultimately won us the game – it just goes to show how important squad depth is when it comes to our hopes of winning some silverware this term.

