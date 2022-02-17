(Image) Henderson’s brilliant seven-word reaction to Matip tapping his head in Liverpool goal celebrations online

If looks could kill, Jordan Henderson’s glance back at Joel Matip would have surely reduced the Cameroonian to ashes after the defender joined in with the celebration of Bobby Firmino’s goal.

The England international reacted jovially to the incident post-game, however, with a screenshot of the incident in question on his Instagram story, as captioned with: ‘Keep your big hands away from me’.

We’ve no doubt the pair had a laugh about the moment after the Reds secured a 2-0 win in Italy in the first-leg of our Round of 16 Champions League tie.

You can catch the image below, courtesy of Jordan Henderson’s official Instagram account & @NoContextJMatip: