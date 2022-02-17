Jamie Carragher reveals his ‘highlight of the night’ from Liverpool’s defeat of Inter Milan at the San Siro

Jamie Carragher praised Liverpool for their ‘great win’ at the San Siro against Inter Milan last night and took to Instagram to let his 1.6m followers know what he thought was the ‘highlight’ of the night.

The Reds beat Simone Inzaghi’s side 2-0 thanks to goals from Bobby Firmino and Mo Salah and are now in a great position to progress through to the quarter-finals ahead of the second leg at Anfield next month.

When our No. 9 put us one-nil up with a lovely glanced header in the second half, the players celebrated together near the touchline where substitute Joel Matip was warming up.

The Cameroonian had a unique way of celebrating by slapping some of our players on the head, much to the bemusement of captain Jordan Henderson who offered our No. 32 somewhat of a death stare.

The incident certainly tickled Carragher and many other Liverpool supporters.

Bootle-born Carra said: “Great win for @liverpoolfc in the #championsleague but this was the highlight of the night @nocontextmatip 👀😂😂”

You can see our former No. 23’s Instagram post below: