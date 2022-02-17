Jordan Henderson on a big Italian victory, in the face of personal criticism

Several eyebrows were raised as Jordan Henderson replaced Fabinho on the hour mark with the San Siro scoreline remaining 0-0.

Our No.14 had received criticism from some supporters and former players (like Jan Molby) but reacted in the way he always does, with a positive performance on the pitch.

Jurgen Klopp’s captain knows his importance to the team and with the midfield options so stacked, he will miss some games but his post after the game showed how delighted he was with the win.

The 31-year-old said: ‘Big result at a special stadium! Half time. 💫’.

Adam Lallana replied to the post with: ‘Impact 💯💫💪🏻’ and that illustrates that he knows what this will mean to the Sunderland-born midfielder, to be able to silence some critics.

There are no bad players in our squad and we just have to have full belief in our manager to utilise them all to the best of their abilities – good job we’ve got the best in the business.

