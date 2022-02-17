Jota ankle ligament injury ‘worse than first thought’ as Maddock weighs in on availability for League Cup final

Diogo Jota could potentially be out of action for the Carabao Cup final as further tests revealed the attacker’s ankle ligament injury to be more serious than first feared.

This update comes courtesy of a tweet from Mirror reporter, David Maddock, with it being added that Liverpool have yet to rule the Portuguese international out for certain for the crunch clash with Chelsea at the end of the month.

Diogo Jota OUT of the weekendm game v Norwich, with ankle ligament injury worse than first thought. But Liverpool have NOT ruled him out of the EFL Cup final v Chelsea at this stage. He will undergo stringent rehab with physios in attempt to make Wembley showpiece.#LFC — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) February 17, 2022

The No.20 had been taken off the field of play against Inter Milan to be replaced by Bobby Firmino at the halfway point – an important substitute from the manager as the latter went on to open the scoring with a superb header late in the tie.

With the kind of form the 25-year-old is enjoying, it’s a potentially massive shame that we’ll be without him for our upcoming meeting with Chelsea down the line.

Our No.9 has, of course, proven he’s more than up for the big occasion when given the opportunity with his latest contribution on the biggest stage in club football.

With a world-class medical team supported by Dr. Andreas Schlumberger available, however, it’s far from beyond the realm of reality that we could have Jota back on the pitch in time for Wembley.

