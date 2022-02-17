‘Live your dream’ – Harvey Elliott on a memorable Champions League debut

Harvey Elliott has come a long way from supporting Liverpool in 2018, to starting a Champions League knockout game in 2022.

Our No.67 is living a boyhood dream and he’s still a boy whilst he’s doing it, the youngster is fully aware of the magnitude of his achievements though.

Re-posting the picture of himself in Kiev for the final against Real Madrid, the former Fulham lad sent out a heartfelt message to his 1.3 million followers.

The 18-year-old said: ‘Don’t dream your life, live your dream 💎

‘Incredibly proud to have made my @championsleague debut in such a historic European stadium, topped off with an incredible performance and result from all the lads!’.

To make a debut at the San Siro and come away with a 2-0 first-leg victory will make the memory all the sweeter, now just to ensure we go on and win the whole thing so it feels even better for the midfielder.

It was a tough night in terms of the game for the Chertsey-born boyhood Red but all these minutes will help him make a full comeback from injury, having the full support of Jurgen Klopp will help so much as well.

You can view the message on Elliott’s Instagram page:

