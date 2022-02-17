Mo Salah matches Peter Crouch’s San Siro record after Inter Milan goal

Mo Salah loves making and breaking records and after his goal against Inter Milan, he now shares one with a former Liverpool fan favourite.

Peter Crouch managed to score in the San Siro against both AC and Inter Milan in 2010/11 and now this feat has been matched by the Egyptian King.

As shared by Opta Joe, the full statistic is: ‘2 – Mohamed Salah is only the second player to score against both AC Milan and Inter Milan in the same Champions League season, after Peter Crouch for Tottenham in 2010-11. Robot’.

It not something that is easy to achieve, not least because you have to be drawn against both Milan sides in order to do it, but this is a great demonstration of how rare this feat is.

Our No.11 seems like he can and will score in every game he plays and it’s great that what he is doing is so rare and unheralded it becomes a stat, who better to share it with than another former Kop darling too.

It’s a great effort by both lads and let’s hope the 29-year-old continues to break more records this season.

