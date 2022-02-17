(Photo) Diogo Jota spotted on crunches as injury fears intensify

Diogo Jota’s ankle ligament injury sustained during Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Inter Milan has led to fears over the attacker’s potential availability for the Reds’ League Cup final clash with Chelsea at the end of the month.

A recent snap of the Portuguese international on crutches with a protective boot wrapped around the affected ankle will hardly help allay fans’ fears over the extent of the No.20’s potential injury layoff period.

With the club yet to rule him out for the final, however, there remains some hope of a return for the pivotal tie.

You can catch the photo below

