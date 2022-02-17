(Photos) Liverpool’s Annie Road End redevelopment reaches 40 feet milestone in latest update

Pictures of Liverpool’s continued redevelopment work with the Anfield Road End stand were shared on the club’s official website, with the update proving most impressive as the project aims for an end date prior to the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

The completion of a fourth lift shaft towering above the site in question at 40 feet marks a significant milestone as the construction will provide access to all levels including the roof.

It’s great to see how quickly the work is progressing and we’re thoroughly excited at the prospect of a few extra thousand fans being in the ground to give our players an extra lift in games.

You can catch photos of the latest stage of the redevelopment here, courtesy of Liverpool’s official website.