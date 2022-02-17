Pundit marvels over 22-year-old Liverpool star after ‘excellent’ performance at the San Siro

Pat Nevin has admited how impressed he was by Ibrahima Konate’s performance in Liverpool’s 2-0 defeat of Inter Milan last night.

The 22-year-old Frenchman deputised for Joel Matip at the heart of the Reds defence alongside Virgil van Dijk and performed exceptionally to help Jurgen Klopp’s side keep yet another clean sheet and maintain their 100% win rate in this season’s competition.

“I thought Konate was excellent,” Nevin told BBC Radio 5 Live (via HITC).

“Power, physique. Not a step wrong tonight.”

It was somewhat of a surprise to see the former RB Leipzig man come into the side for such a huge game but Klopp’s selection was justified.

The No. 5 made a vital sliding interception in the first half to prevent the ball from reaching Inter striker Edin Dzeko who would’ve been through on goal.

After preventing the Nerazzurri from scoring, Liverpool kept their third clean sheet of this season’s competition and Klopp will be hoping for another shutout at Anfield next month when the two sides meet for the second leg.

For now, attention turns to the visit of Norwich City to Merseyside on Saturday.