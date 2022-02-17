‘Red passion!’ – Thiago Alcantara shares his delight after Liverpool record 2-0 San Siro victory over Inter Milan

Thiago put on another fine performance to keep his 100% record in tact for Liverpool this season, after a big Champions League victory.

Our No.6 shone at the San Siro with another classy performance in the heart of Jurgen Klopp’s midfield, whatever he does on a football pitch he seems to make it look so easy and so good.

The Spanish international was clearly happy with the team’s display that saw them put two goals past Inter Milan, he took to his social media account after the game to share his thoughts.

The 30-year-old said: ‘Red passion! Get innnn @liverpoolfc ! #YNWA’.

Safe to say the former Bayern Munich man was happy, why shouldn’t he be either – keeping a clean sheet and taking the Italians back to Anfield after such a dominant performance would be enough to please most.

It’s all about getting the job done and making sure we’re in the hat for the next round now, with the small matter of a Carabao Cup final in the meantime.

You can view the post on Thiago’s Instagram account:

