(Video) “All credit to Pete and his boys” – Jurgen Klopp thanks Peter Krawietz and his analysts for Bobby Firmino’s goal

Jurgen Klopp is never one to attempt to take the glory away from his players or coaching staff and he made sure to thank Peter Krawietz after the Inter Milan victory.

Perhaps the quietest member of the senior coach staff, the German assistant manager is a former scout and is a more of a behind-the-scenes coach than the manager and Pep Lijnders.

Following our gaffer from Borussia Dortmund, the relationship between the pair is very strong and so the former Mainz manager had no issue in praising his friend and colleague.

READ MORE: (Video) Thiago Alcantara’s stunning San Siro pass compared to Steven Gerrard’s 2008 Inter Milan beauty

The 54-year-old said: “Pete Krawietz and our analysts are responsible for that.

“So when we do the analysis we obviously see how the opponents are defending, that’s how it is and everyone does that, and we thought we wouldn’t have a lot of time to train but yes we trained set pieces yesterday.

“That was the only proper thing we did in training, a bit of tactical stuff but without intensity, but with set pieces you cannot train without intensity because some guys have to shoot and the others have to run.

“So, yes it’s all credit to Pete and his boys”.

There would have been some credit to Andy Robertson and Bobby Firmino for being able to implement the plan set in place but it’s great to see a plan come together.

Let’s hope we have plenty more routines and strategies for some upcoming fixtures!

You can watch Klopp’s comments on the coaching staff via our Twitter account @empireofthekop:

🗣️"Yes, we trained set-pieces yesterday." Klopp credits his coaching staff with Bobby's opening goal 🧐 #LFC pic.twitter.com/Dc3nNkwaVo — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) February 16, 2022

Fouls, indirect free-kicks and match-fixing: Liverpool vs. Inter Milan 1965