(Video) “Best in the world” – Jordan Henderson full of praise for Fabinho

There’s no doubting Fabinho’s talents in the middle of our midfield and Jordan Henderson has spoken publicly on his thoughts.

Our No.3 seems to have telescopic legs and he gets himself in the way of every pass, whilst putting in some huge tackles and interceptions.

Speaking with Rio Ferdinand on BT Sport, our captain was full of praise for the Brazilian defensive midfielder – claiming there’s no one else in the world that’s better in that position.

The 31-year-old said: “He’s the best in the world for me in that position, he’s incredible and he’s a huge player for the way we play.

“When I play, to have him behind you is amazing”.

The surprise from the former Manchester United defender is interesting, it seems clear to our fans that the former Monaco man would be adjudged as the best in his position but this is perhaps not understood by other supporters.

Very much in the mould of when he doesn’t play you miss him more, the 28-year-old midfielder is phenomenal and our No.14 is fully aware of that.

