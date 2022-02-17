(Video) Clip of Matip slapping Fabinho’s head in title celebrations uncovered by Liverpool fan after hilarious Henderson reaction clip

(Video) Clip of Matip slapping Fabinho’s head in title celebrations uncovered by Liverpool fan after hilarious Henderson reaction clip

Joel Matip was once again one of the main attractions in a Liverpool match as the defender was caught on camera tapping skipper Jordan Henderson’s head as the side celebrated Bobby Firmino’s opener against Inter Milan.

One eagle-eyed fan found out that it wasn’t the first time the Cameroonian had celebrated in such a fashion, with a prior clip capturing the centre-half slapping Fabinho’s head during our title celebrations.

The 30-year-old earnt a similar, questioning look from his teammate in the dressing room, which was returned with another cheeky grin from the former Schalke man.

