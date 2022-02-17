(Video) Clip of Matip slapping Fabinho’s head in title celebrations uncovered by Liverpool fan after hilarious Henderson reaction clip

Joel Matip was once again one of the main attractions in a Liverpool match as the defender was caught on camera tapping skipper Jordan Henderson’s head as the side celebrated Bobby Firmino’s opener against Inter Milan.

One eagle-eyed fan found out that it wasn’t the first time the Cameroonian had celebrated in such a fashion, with a prior clip capturing the centre-half slapping Fabinho’s head during our title celebrations.

The 30-year-old earnt a similar, questioning look from his teammate in the dressing room, which was returned with another cheeky grin from the former Schalke man.

