(Video) ‘I think…’ – Robbie Fowler disagrees with Michael Owen over Fabinho claim & makes bold teamsheet statement

Fabinho is lauded as one of the globe’s leading holding midfielders (if not the leading option); a verdict that was well and truly backed up by the Brazilian’s tremendous outing against Inter Milan at the San Siro.

Prior to the Champions League Round of 16 fixture, however, Robbie Fowler expressed his disagreement with his former Liverpool teammate, Michael Owen, over where the No.3 ranks in the pecking order in terms of Jurgen Klopp’s teamsheet.

The 46-year-old claimed the holding midfielder was likely to be the second name on the teamsheet – two places up from where the ex-Manchester United striker placed him.

You can catch the clip below (at 3:23), courtesy of BT Sport:

"For me he's the best in the world in that position." 🔝🌎 Jordan Henderson with the highest of praise for his fellow teammate Fabinho! 🙌@rioferdy5, @Robbie9Fowler and @themichaelowen discuss why he's vital for Liverpool – and where he comes in on the teamsheet… 👀#UCL pic.twitter.com/y68uUDXwhK — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 16, 2022