(Video) ‘I think…’ – Robbie Fowler disagrees with Michael Owen over Fabinho claim & makes bold teamsheet statement

Fabinho is lauded as one of the globe’s leading holding midfielders (if not the leading option); a verdict that was well and truly backed up by the Brazilian’s tremendous outing against Inter Milan at the San Siro.

Prior to the Champions League Round of 16 fixture, however, Robbie Fowler expressed his disagreement with his former Liverpool teammate, Michael Owen, over where the No.3 ranks in the pecking order in terms of Jurgen Klopp’s teamsheet.

The 46-year-old claimed the holding midfielder was likely to be the second name on the teamsheet – two places up from where the ex-Manchester United striker placed him.

You can catch the clip below (at 3:23), courtesy of BT Sport:

