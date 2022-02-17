(Video) Listen to Jamie Webster’s superb rendition of Diogo Jota chant

Jamie Webster put his musical talent to great use at Melwood with a superb rendition of the Diogo Jota chant.
The Liverpool-based singer’s rendition of the Portuguese international’s song – one that has become a popular option for fans in recognition of the ex-Wolves attacker’s remarkable season this term – was shared on Twitter.
It’s yet another cracking creation from Reds supporters – not to mention a brilliant cover from the songwriter – in honour of the ‘lad from Portugal’.
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @aBOSSNight:
“He’s a lad from Portugal…” 🇵🇹 @DiogoJota18 pic.twitter.com/TwjlFTPOcS
— BOSS Night (@aBOSSNight) February 17, 2022