(Video) Listen to Jamie Webster’s superb rendition of Diogo Jota chant

Jamie Webster put his musical talent to great use at Melwood with a superb rendition of the Diogo Jota chant.

The Liverpool-based singer’s rendition of the Portuguese international’s song – one that has become a popular option for fans in recognition of the ex-Wolves attacker’s remarkable season this term – was shared on Twitter.

It’s yet another cracking creation from Reds supporters – not to mention a brilliant cover from the songwriter – in honour of the ‘lad from Portugal’.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @aBOSSNight: