(Video) Listen to Jamie Webster’s superb rendition of Diogo Jota chant

Posted by
(Video) Listen to Jamie Webster’s superb rendition of Diogo Jota chant

Jamie Webster put his musical talent to great use at Melwood with a superb rendition of the Diogo Jota chant.

The Liverpool-based singer’s rendition of the Portuguese international’s song – one that has become a popular option for fans in recognition of the ex-Wolves attacker’s remarkable season this term – was shared on Twitter.

It’s yet another cracking creation from Reds supporters – not to mention a brilliant cover from the songwriter – in honour of the ‘lad from Portugal’.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @aBOSSNight:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top