(Video) Salah demonstrates superb levels of conditioning with late gut-busting run to cover Trent

The benefits of Mo Salah’s superb levels of conditioning and endurance were laid bare in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Inter Milan.

The Egyptian attacker didn’t slack off his defensive duties, with one clip catching the 29-year-old tracking back brilliantly to cover Trent Alexander-Arnold’s vacated right-back spot late in the clash.

Having not been able to enjoy the winter break due to his AFCON commitments with the Pharaohs, it’s more than remarkable that our No.11 still had so much left in the tank in the dying stages of the meeting at the San Siro.

The former Roma hitman got on the scoresheet too in what was an encouraging performance from Jurgen Klopp’s men in the second-half.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @PassLikeThiago:

Salah has played 870 minutes of football in the space of a month. That’s equivalent to almost 10 full 90 minute games. To further put that into perspective it’s a 90 minute game every 3 days for a month, and this is him sprinting back in the 88th minute.pic.twitter.com/rMuCCyFVKs — – (@PassLikeThiago) February 17, 2022