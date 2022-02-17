(Video) Thiago Alcantara praises staff and teammates for set-piece practice that paid off in Italy

Thiago Alcantara was on fine form in the San Siro as he helped Liverpool secure a big victory over Inter Milan.

One big reason for our victory was the success of our set-pieces and our No.6 was quick to praise the coaching staff for working on these ideas, as well as his teammates for implementing them so successfully.

When you have the delivery of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson, being able to create a successful routine is crucial to enable us to play to the strengths of our full-backs.

The 30-year-old said: “As we always say, we have great staff for these kind of actions and also we are really aware in training.

“In the end, for the Champions League the difference is the small things and we got these right tonight”.

The little things certainly made a big difference and the midfielder who returned to the country of his birth will be hoping to be a part of a few more free-kick and corners that result in goals this season.

Let’s hope we see more of the same in the second leg at Anfield in March.

You can watch the full interview with Thiago courtesy of LFC TV (via Reddit user u/snh96):

