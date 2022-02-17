(Video) Thiago Alcantara’s stunning San Siro pass compared to Steven Gerrard’s 2008 Inter Milan beauty

Thiago Alcantara and Steven Gerrard’s San Siro passes were separated by 14 years but both looked so good and so similar.

Our No.6 sprayed a cross field ball that was absolute perfection to watch as it rolled towards the feet of Mo Salah, in just the third minute of the game against Inter Milan.

An eagle eyed Reddit user (u/Utter_Perfection) spotted how similar it was to our former captain’s 2008 pass to Dirk Kuyt inside the same stadium, who was also unable to make real use of the ball.

The venue, the scoreline, (the wasted opportunity!), the location on the pitch – it’s all so great to watch and marvel at the similarity but also the immense quality of both men.

Our former No.8 was famed for passing the ball 40 yards but the Spanish international put even him to shame with his long range display of talent.

How lucky are we to have been able to witness both men and also two brilliant performances against one of the greatest teams in Italian and European history.

You can watch the video of Thiago and Gerrard’s passes via Reddit user u/Utter_Perfection:

