(Video) Uncomfortable challenge on Thiago invokes painful memories of Salah-Ramos Kiev incident

Thiago Alcantara was fortunate to escape without injury after one close call in a battle for possession with Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez.

The Spanish international’s arm was trapped underneath the forward who lost his footing and accidentally brought down the midfielder with him onto the turf.

Despite appearing in some pain in the wake of an incident that attracted uncomfortable comparisons online to a tangle of arms between Sergio Ramos and Mo Salah in the heartbreaking Champions League final of 2017, the ex-Bayern Munich star appeared to emerge mostly unscathed from the encounter.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport & Reddit user u/TheSixthUCLCup: