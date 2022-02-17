(Video) Virgil van Dijk accidentally hugs Denzel Dumfries after Mo Salah’s goal against Inter Milan

Virgil van Dijk appeared to forget he wasn’t playing for Holland as he hugged Denzel Dumfries to celebrate Mo Salah’s goal.

The Egyptian had put the Reds 2-0 up and the Dutch captain had competed for the header that ultimately fell between Ibou Konate and the goal scorer, leading our No.4 to be stood by his international teammate as the ball hit the back of the net.

As the scoreboard clicked over to two, the 30-year-old inadvertently put his arms around the back of the Inter Milan right-back in celebration of extending our lead.

It was over as quick as it started but it was a rare lapse in concentration from our centre-half who obviously let his emotions get the better of him, thankfully he only does this after we score!

It’s a great moment to watch back and another brilliant spot after our goal, similar to that of Joel Matip batting the head of Jordan Henderson!

You can watch the van Dijk hug (at 5:11) via BT Sport on YouTube:

