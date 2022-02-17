(Video) Watch Mane floor Vidal with ruthless shoulder barge whilst waiting for Liverpool free-kick

One Liverpool fan noted that Sadio Mane had a score to settle with Arturo Vidal during Liverpool’s Champions League encounter with Inter Milan.

The Senegalese international was spotted shoulder barging the former Barcelona star onto the turf whilst waiting for a free-kick to be taken, with the clip from @PassLikeThiago reminding fans of the prior times the Chilean had got on our No.10’s nerves.

The 29-year-old’s obviously not one to take things lying down, of course, judging by the clip!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @PassLikeThiago:

Mané still has bad blood for Vidal 😬

pic.twitter.com/MsePELjynS — – (@PassLikeThiago) February 17, 2022