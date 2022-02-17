(Video) ‘Won a Premier League because of COVID’ – Bitter Twitch streamer & Inter fan mocks Liverpool’s ‘golden generation’ in bizarre rant

Not all were happy to see Liverpool secure an impressive victory against Inter Milan at the San Siro as two late goals vanquished Simone Inzaghi’s men in the first leg of the Round of 16.

Twitch streamer and Inter fan, @Kurt0411Fifa, didn’t take well to the proceedings, accusing Jurgen Klopp’s outfit of not capitalising on their ‘golden generation’ and claiming the Merseysiders had only won the Premier League in the 2019/20 campaign due to COVID-19.

It’s a rather strange claim from the YouTuber, particularly given that the Reds had given a more than solid account of themselves away from home.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @L1794_:

