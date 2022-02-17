“We had to suffer” – Andy Robertson credits Liverpool’s defensive stability against Inter Milan

Andy Robertson took to media duties after assisting Liverpool’s first goal and aiding to a clean sheet that saw them leave Italy with a 2-0 lead.

The Scottish captain was fully aware of the difficulties posed to his team by Inter Milan and the higher standards that he and his teammates can reach, in both the second leg and latter stages of the competition.

We have assembled a squad with real European experience and ability and to come away from the San Siro with such a positive result, is a great illustration of that.

The 27-year-old said: “We had to suffer a lot tonight, we had to dig deep, especially in the start of the second half when I thought they started putting pressure on but without creating a real clear cut chance.

“Ibou and Virg stood up to that and I thought Trent defended his wing really well as well and we limited the chances that they were creating, which is always positive when they’re on top.

“We were a wee bit sloppy on the ball and we could have been a lot better with our final pass but it’s so important to win these games.

“We know how hard the Champions League is and to come away with a two goal lead is really pleasing”.

To leave knowing we can give more is a good feeling, because we have a two-goal lead and a clean sheet, and now the lads can concentrate on securing a quarter-final spot in a couple of week’s time.

You can watch the full interview with Robertson courtesy of LFC TV (via Reddit user u/snh96):

