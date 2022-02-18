Diogo Jota could be back for Chelsea cup final writes the Guardian’s Andy Hunter

Diogo Jota was removed from the San Siro pitch at half-time and has been confirmed to be ruled out against Norwich City.

Writing for the Guardian, Andy Hunter provided an update on the Portuguese forward: ‘Diogo Jota is facing a race to be fit for Liverpool’s Carabao Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday 27 February after sustaining an ankle ligament injury in the Champions League win over Internazionale.

‘Jota underwent a scan in Milan on Thursday after Liverpool, who had planned to return home immediately after the last-16 first leg, stayed an extra night as a result of the storms in England. The scan confirmed some ligament damage but the full extent of the problem is not yet known. Jota’s ankle remains in a protective boot as a precaution.

‘The Portugal international has been in excellent form for Jürgen Klopp’s team this season and has contributed 17 goals. He will miss Saturday’s Premier League game against Norwich but, without a confirmed diagnosis and given Jota’s quick recovery from previous injuries, Liverpool are reluctant to rule the striker out of any other matches’.

It’s going to be a race against time for the 25-year-old who would have been desperate to add to his semi-final performance against Arsenal, with some cup final heroics against Chelsea.

With the squad having to stay in Milan longer than first expected, they will still be waiting for confirmation of how long our No.20 will be out for but we all have our fingers crossed.

Thankfully we have a lot of options in the squad but we all want the former Wolves man back asap.

