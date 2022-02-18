Diogo Jota ruled out of Norwich City tie as Klopp makes worrying ‘not clear’ injury update

Diogo Jota will be unavailable for Liverpool’s upcoming meeting with Norwich City in the English top-flight, Jurgen Klopp confirmed in his pre-match presser.

The update was shared on Twitter via Carl Markham, with the German noting that the exact extent of the ligament injury was as of yet unclear.

.@LFC manager Jürgen Klopp, in person, on @DiogoJota18 “Not available this weekend but the extent not clear. Some ligaments around the ankle. We have to wait. Him in a (protective) boot is normal procedure pic.twitter.com/8Jm3J8XbsT — Carl Markham (@carlmarkham) February 18, 2022

It’s an injury that’s raised some concern ahead of the Merseysiders’ later League Cup final tie with Chelsea at the end of the month, with the Portuguese international facing a race against time to be fit and in contention for minutes.

Given how prolific the former Wolves man has been for us this term, it’s a massive shame to be losing such firepower in a pivotal month for this Liverpool side.

All hope is far from lost, of course, with Luis Diaz’s early performances in the famous red shirt indicating that he’s more than up to the challenge of further minutes with the first-team.

That’s not to forget either that Bobby Firmino has proven once more that he’s more than capable of delivering in key moments when the occasion demands it.

