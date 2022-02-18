Ex-England international suggests how much Liverpool should offer Milner to extend contract

Paul Robinson has claimed that Liverpool should do their best to keep hold of James Milner for another year.

The former Premier League star suggested that keeping the Englishman on his same terms would be ideal due to the experience he offers to the Reds’ dressing room.

“For the dressing room he’s vital. He helps with the integration of new players into the side and sets standards in training. You cannot buy those type of characters. That’s priceless,” the former England No.1 told Football Insider.

“If I was Liverpool, I’d be giving him the exact same deal as he is on right now for another year. He is so important to that dressing room.

“You can rely on him whenever you want. You know what you are going to get, in whatever position it may be.

“Somebody of his experience and professionalism is rare. It’s key that they keep him.”

The former Man City midfielder has been a key part of Jurgen Klopp’s squad since the German arrived in 2015, with his versatility and willingness to be the ex-Borussia Dortmund manager’s go-to man marking him as one of the side’s best free transfer acquisitions of all-time.

As was recently demonstrated by the 36-year-old’s efforts to make Luis Diaz feel involved with the squad, he performs a vital function in the team beyond his footballing abilities.

Evidently, given his age, it’s not a player we’re necessarily going to rely on for 30 or more games a season, nonetheless, in helping set the standards in the squad, Milner is one of our manager’s best figureheads for ensuring standards don’t slip.

In a similar vein to Jordan Henderson, his value ultimately lies within and beyond the pitch – though certainly more off the pitch than on in recent times.

