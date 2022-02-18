Exclusive: Stan Collymore shares his all-time pre-Klopp best XI – Kenny Dalglish omitted

Debating Liverpool’s best pre-Jurgen Klopp squad, Stan Collymore came up with a few interesting selections that diverged from Empire of the Kop’s writers’ picks in the latest The Red Nets podcast.

Ahead of Ray Clemence in between the sticks, the former Liverpool striker opted for a backline comprised of Phil Neal, Alan Hansen, Mark Lawrenson and Alan Kennedy.

In the middle of the park, Steven Gerrard, Graeme Souness and Ray Kennedy were favoured as the midfield three.

READ MORE: Klopp blown away by ‘insane’ £34m Liverpool star as impressive milestone close at hand

Finally, up top, Collymore settled on a formidable forward line of John Barnes, Robbie Fowler and Steve McManaman.

It shouldn’t be a massive surprise that the former Red gave the nod to his former teammates during his stint in Merseyside, though we’ve no doubt many will question the exclusion of legendary club figure, Kenny Dalglish.

In their heyday, there’s certainly no question that all three options were absolutely superb servants for the club with various traits that would have immensely appealed to Klopp and his coaching staff.

Whether they would have uprooted one of the likes of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane or Bobby Firmino is of course academic, though one can reasonably assume that the best players in the sport always find a way to adapt to any changes or challenges posed by an evolving game.

#Ep34 of The Red Nets Podcast: Should Milner get a new contract? Henderson’s importance… and more!