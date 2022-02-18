Ian Wright backs Liverpool to pull off sensational achievement for first time since 1984

Ian Wright has suggested that Liverpool are capable of winning both the Premier League and Champions League this term.

The Reds last accomplished the feat in the 1983/84 season under the old First Division and European Cup.

“I still think that Liverpool believe that they might be able to still do it,” the former Gunners star spoke on The Kelly & Wrighty Show (via Rousing the Kop). “I fancy that Liverpool will probably think they can do the Champions League as well. I’m not going to write Liverpool off, I’m going to go with Liverpool (to win the league).”

With nine points separating the Merseysiders from Manchester City (albeit with the former possessing a game in hand), it’s certainly far from being mathematically impossible for Jurgen Klopp’s men to secure domestic glory.

With the Cityzens looking a juggernaught unwilling to leave much in the way of room for a direct competitor, we’ll need to be at our absolute consistent best in order to have any hope of catching Pep Guardiola’s outfit.

As the recent Southampton result proved, of course, our title rivals are far from being invincible and it’s more than likely that there will be opportunities to close the gap if we can continue to pile pressure on the Manchester-based side.

Success in Europe too would mark an extremely special season for our German head coach and a crowning achievement in respect of the transformative impact he’s had on the club since joining in 2015.

