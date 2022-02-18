(Image) New banner spotted in the San Siro that features Bobby Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah

There are many talented Liverpool supporting artists and a new banner spotted in the San Siro is proof of this.

A piece that was designed by painter Mark Jenkins has been converted into a giant banner and it features that faces of our famous front three – Bobby Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah.

An image was shared by Ronald Wilson, a supporter in attendance against Inter Milan and it’s great to see large scale images being used by the travelling Kop.

The traditional means of a red banner with a message written in white is an absolute classic and will follow the club forever but this new style can help spread the work by some brilliant artists that are also plying their trade.

Whether this could be a step in an evolving culture amongst supporters or just a rare change in how things are normally done, it looks great and it must be an immense feeling of pride for the man who first put his brush to paper for this design.

Maybe it’s time to update it with Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz though!

You can view the image via @R0CKETRON and @MJenkinsLFCart on Twitter:

My artwork at the San siro tonight 💪💥🎨 https://t.co/9iv24jZKhe — Mark Jenkins (@MJenkinsLFCart) February 16, 2022

