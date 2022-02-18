Jamie Carragher has his say on the best defensive performance he’s ever seen

Jamie Carragher was a phenomenal defender for Liverpool and so has a fair amount of experience in order to decide this best defensive performance he’s ever seen.

Our former No.23 was the posed the question on Twitter and he had a definitive answer to the question, as he recalled a 1994 display from one of his positional heroes.

The 44-year-old said: ‘It’s @FBaresi in the 1994 World Cup final v Brazil!

‘Up against Romario & Bebeto in his first game back after a knee op which he had after the 1st game of the tournament!’.

Franco Baresi was one of the greatest defenders of his era and in world football history, the AC Milan legend made a name for himself as a cultured and hard tackling player.

Despite losing the 1994 World Cup final vs. Brazil and ultimately missing the opening penalty of the shoot-out, his performance in the game and his speedy comeback from knee surgery was brilliant.

