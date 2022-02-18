Klopp blown away by ‘insane’ £34m Liverpool star as impressive milestone close at hand

It’s understandable why Jurgen Klopp claimed his Liverpool side was the best he’d ever managed in light of the sheer quality at his disposal.

The German took time at his pre-Norwich City presser to reserve some praise for one of the club’s shining lights this season in Mo Salah as the Egyptian is a goal away from reaching 150 efforts for the Reds in total, as reported in a tweet by Theo Squires.

JK on Salah goal record: I am only seven years here. The club is so much older with so many great players. This team is one of the better ones and Mo has played a big part in that. His number are insane. You say 150, only recently we spoke about 100!#LFChttps://t.co/3LlcDNFN8s — Theo Squires (@TheoSquiresECHO) February 18, 2022

Signed for a remarkably cheap £34m (with the benefit of hindsight), the Egyptian international has been nothing short of a revelation whilst at Anfield, registering 33 goal contributions in 29 games (across all competitions).

150 goals in under four seasons is a tremendous figure to be on the verge of clinching and goes to show just how integral a part of the squad our No.11 has been.

This term, in particular, the former Roma hitman seems to have taken it on himself to prove his best playing days look far from over as talks continue to take place over his Liverpool future.

Much is made over the potential financial damage that may be done if we extend his stay at L4 and his contributions take a sudden nosedive beyond 2023, however, as things stand, such an eventuality looks to be many more years off from occurring.

