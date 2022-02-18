La Liga winger booed by own fans; could open door for free transfer exit as Liverpool links persist

Ousmane Dembele received a far pleasant welcome as he entered the pitch for Barcelona’s Champions League meeting with Napoli, as noted by @samuelmarsden on Twitter.

The attacker has earnt some links to Liverpool in recent months, which has prompted the possibility of an Anfield switch when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Ousmane Dembele whistled on for his first Camp Nou appearance of 2022 pic.twitter.com/umUd7Q18Nu — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) February 17, 2022

Manager Xavi has insisted on the Blaugrana’s interest in keeping hold of the Frenchman, though split opinions from the fanbase will hardly help convince the winger that his future remains in the Spanish top-flight.

As has been previously discussed, we’d imagine our recruitment team would need some fresh, positive character references to overlook the 24-year-old’s prior indiscretions.

A player with bundles of talent yet to be consistently realised in Catalonia, however, has to appeal to a manager like Jurgen Klopp who is more than capable of shunting stars on the right path.

It’s not one we can see reasonably coming about in the summer, however, especially if we’re looking to hold onto Mo Salah beyond 2023.

