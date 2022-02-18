Liverpool predicted XI v Norwich City: Diaz starts as five changes made to side that vanquished Inter Milan

Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp have something of a selection challenge ahead with three games to play in eight days – including a crunch clash with Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final.

It’s safe to say that some changes will be made against Norwich City, though it remains a question of extent in terms of how far the German will rotate his squad.

Given Thomas Tuchel’s men will effectively be getting an extra day of rest with their Champions League tie with Lille taking place a day before the Reds’ meeting with Leeds United, the Merseysiders will need to find a way of ensuring fresh legs for the end of the month.

Ahead of Alisson Becker in goal, we’re expecting Virgil van Dijk to remain partnered with Ibrahima Konate after a stellar display in Europe.

It’s a different situation in the middle of the park, however, with it seeming likely that Klopp will opt for a couple of changes here with Naby Keita and Curtis Jones brought back into the fold.

Up top, we could see our head coach offering minutes to Luis Diaz and Bobby Firmino, though retaining Mo Salah in the starting lineup.

EOTK’s XI: Alisson, Tsimikas, Van Dijk, Konate, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Jones, Keita, Diaz, Firmino, Salah

