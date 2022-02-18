Liverpool to skip the queue for Mbappe transfer after PSG beat Real Madrid – report

Liverpool have reportedly jumped ahead of their competitors for Kylian Mbappe’s signature in the summer window.

This comes from the Daily Star, with the publication claiming that PSG’s 1-0 defeat of Real Madrid, courtesy of a superb late goal from the French superstar, has forced him to reassess a move to the Spanish capital.

The Merseysiders were thought to be vaguely interested in the World Cup-winner, with Jurgen Klopp having previously admitted his admiration, though his prior price-tag was considered more than prohibitive.

Available on a free transfer at the end of the season, should the 23-year-old not opt to extend his stay at Le Parc des Princes, Mbappe would represent a sound transfer for many a European heavyweight.

Madrid were positioned at the front of the queue according to speculation, though if the report in question vaguely resembles the truth around the forward’s future, it could potentially be more than worth our while to investigate the possibility of an Anfield switch.

Wages, of course, could quite easily become an issue, with us unlikely to entertain compensation that could put the striker immediately within range of, for instance, Mo Salah’s potential earnings.

