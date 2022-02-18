Norwich City set to be without at least five players as they travel to Anfield in the Premier League

Dean Smith has certainly caused an upturn in fortunes for Norwich City since his arrival at the club but will face a huge challenge against Liverpool.

The Canaries are expected to be without several first-team players, with their manager facing the media before the game and providing an update on the squad’s fitness.

Aston Villa’s former manager provided the following update (via Norwich City’s club website): ‘We’ve had some bad news about Adam [Idah], he went in for an arthroscopy and then for a meniscus repair, he should be out for the season now.

‘Tim Krul is progressing well. He’s doing some ball work and is due to have another injection today. Lukas Rupp is back in rehabilitation as well so it’s looking good with those two.

‘Andrew Omobamidele had some time off. He hasn’t managed to deal with the training load so far so we will go back to see a consultant on his back problem’.

The quartet of Adam Idah, Tim Krul, Lukas Rupp and Andrew Omobamidele are set to join Jakob Sorensen, as all being ruled out for the trip to Anfield.

There could be a comeback for a former Red though as Ozan Kabak looks to be back fit, alongside Mathias Normann who may also feature.

Let’s hope the Turkish international can receive a warm welcome back, on a day that will hopefully end in victory for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

