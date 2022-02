Kostas Tsimikas was active online once again to share a selfie of himself and his new pet.

The adorable snap featured the dog kitted out in the latest Liverpool home jersey.

Given the fan reaction online, we can only imagine that it’s a matter of time before our Greek Scouser sets up an Instagram account for the latest addition to his family!

You can catch the picture below, courtesy of Kostas Tsimikas’ official Instagram account: