‘Rival anyone in Europe’ – Ashley Young on Liverpool’s squad depth after Jurgen Klopp’s Inter Milan masterclass

Jurgen Klopp has suddenly got a huge amount of options available to him, assembling the strongest squad he’s ever had at Anfield and one of the best in Europe – according to Ashley Young.

Speaking on BBC Sports’ Football Daily, the Aston Villa man was full of praise for the use of Liverpool’s squad by the manager and the strength in depth that we have.

It’s amazing how a matter of weeks ago we apparently lacked squad options but with one signing and no players injured, we’re now up there with the best.

The 36-year-old said: “You always look at the bench and think ‘what can we change?’.

“Liverpool had talent in abundance.

“Their squad can rival anyone in European football and they showed that against Inter.

“They were up against it when Klopp made the substitutions but with a flick of a switch they took control and went on to win”.

You can’t argue with the statement as we are so stacked in so many areas, with players able to come in and complete a job to as high a standard as most of the lads who are in the perceived ‘strongest XI’.

It just highlights the importance of keeping everyone fit and happy, we can’t control the first aspect but with the German at the helm the latter is very likely.

