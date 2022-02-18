Robertson issues plea to Liverpool fans and shares Inter Milan warning ahead of second leg clash

Andy Robertson was keen to emphasise the importance of fans in making the second leg of Liverpool’s Champions League Round of 16 clash against Inter Milan a ‘special occasion’.

The Nerazzurri are set to visit Anfield in early March with Simone Inzaghi’s men needing to overturn a two-goal deficit incurred at the San Siro.

“But, look, this tie isn’t over. Inter Milan are a really good team, they showed that tonight, and they will come to Anfield full of confidence and thinking they can cause us problems and try to get into the last eight,” the former Hull City star told the club’s official website.

“It’s important we make it a special occasion, our fans always do and it’s important we react off that and try to get in the last eight.

“We want to fight on all fronts, we want to try to win trophies and the only way to do that is by staying in the competitions.”

The Merseysiders find themselves in line for a potentially highly successful season, with the club set to take on Chelsea in the League Cup final at the end of the month on top of remaining involved in all competitions.

READ MORE: The stadium that beat Liverpool’s Anfield for best atmosphere as only one other English side named in top 30

Having made a good account of themselves in Milan, we certainly shouldn’t expect our opponents to visit L4 with their tail tucked firmly between their legs.

Nonetheless, given Anfield’s reputation for delivering special European nights, we’ve not a doubt in our minds here at EOTK that our fellow Reds will be on form yet again to make life uncomfortable for the visitors.

#Ep34 of The Red Nets Podcast: Should Milner get a new contract? Henderson’s importance… and more!