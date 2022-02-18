Robertson makes huge claim about heavily criticised Liverpool star after Inter win

Andy Robertson was keen to praise the contributions of Liverpool’s substitutes during the club’s 2-0 win over Inter Milan.

The Scottish skipper reserved some special attention to Jordan Henderson’s performance after coming on in the second-half and helping turn the tide in the San Siro.

“I thought the subs that came on made a big difference tonight,” the defender told the club’s official website.

“I thought Bobby when he came on was excellent, Hendo was unbelievable when he came on and I can’t speak highly enough of his performance because we were under pressure when he came on.

“Him and Naby made a big difference as well, Luis as well of course, but we brought on three subs [simultaneously on the hour mark] and that’s the beauty of it.

“It kind of changed the game because we started to get a foothold on the game and I think that’s where the credit has to go to Hendo because he got hold of the ball, grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck, which is never easy coming off the bench. I thought he was terrific tonight.”

The Reds secured two late goals courtesy of Bobby Firmino and Mo Salah to take a positive result back to Anfield ahead of the second leg of the Round of 16 clash.

READ MORE: Ian Wright backs Liverpool to pull off sensational achievement for first time since 1984

With fans online often quick to criticise our skipper, it was important to see his arrival help us get a better grip of the game and make Simone Inzaghi’s life a little difficult ahead of our next Champions League tie.

Though it’s fair to see the England international has rightly earnt some critique for his performances this term, calls for him to be completely abandoned by Jurgen Klopp are wide of the mark.

Much in a similar vein to James Milner, we’re confident Henderson has a great deal more to offer this Liverpool side.

#Ep34 of The Red Nets Podcast: Should Milner get a new contract? Henderson’s importance… and more!