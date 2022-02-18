The stadium that beat Liverpool’s Anfield for best atmosphere as only one other English side named in top 30

Boca Juniors’ La Bombonera pipped Liverpool’s Anfield to the top spot in France Football’s rankings of stadiums with the best atmosphere as the Merseyside-based ground finished second.

This comes via the Daily Star, with Newcastle United’s St. James’ Park finishing lower down in the table in 22nd.

Known for delivering superb European nights of football amongst matchday where opposition stars have claimed the Kop end sucked the ball back into their nets when the Reds needed a boost from their 12th man, it should hardly come as a surprise that L4 is appreciated to such an extent.

Credit has to be given to the Argentinian-based outfit’s ground and fanbase, with the spectators in question having developed a reputation for their raucous support.

As Liverpool fans, of course, we’re biased towards Anfield – and not without good reason given the special nights we’ve enjoyed over the last few decades.

From Dortmund to Barcelona, our ground and fans have arguably been just as instrumental in pushing our players on to incredible footballing feats, even with all the odds in the world stacked against us.

